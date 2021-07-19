Warframe Cross-Play, Cross-Save, and Mobile Version in Development - News

Digital Extremes via Twitter announced they are working on cross-play and cross-save progression is in development for all platforms.

Also announced is Warframe will be getting a mobile release on iOS and Android. No release date was given for the mobile version.

"Community is incredibly important to us and opening up Cross Play and Cross Save is just one of many more efforts we’ll take on to bring more players together including extending Warframe’s fast, fluid, action combat experience to other global gaming platforms," said Digital Extremes COO Sheldon Carter via IGN.

"We are at the very beginning of the next-generation of Warframe. We are eight years young and have the benefit of beginning our second console generation with a major game expansion that will also mark a new chapter of more story-based content our players have been asking for."

Warframe is available on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

