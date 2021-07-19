Nintendo: No Plans to Launch Any Other Switch Models Outside of OLED - News

Nintendo usually doesn't respond to rumors or reports, however, they did just that earlier today.

Bloomberg last week said the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would have a higher profit margin compared to the original Switch model.

Nintendo via Twitter said "the claim is incorrect" and added the company has "no plans" to launch any other Switch model outside of the already OLED model.

"A news report on July 15, 2021(JST) claimed that the profit margin of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch," Nintendo said via Twitter. "To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect.

"We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch(OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time."

The Nintendo Switch(OLED Model) launches on October 8 for $349.99. The original Switch model is priced at $299.99, while the Switch Lite is priced at $199.99.

