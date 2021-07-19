The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the the UK Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending July 17, 2021.

It is the fourth game in The Legend of Zelda franchise to take the UK charts. 1998's Ocarina of Time, 2003's Wind Waker, and 2019's Link's Awakening are the only other games in the franchise to top the UK charts.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD sold 1.3 percent more copies at retail than the remake of Link's Awakening. Link's Awakening did launch alongside the Switch Lite and in September, however, the install base for the Switch is much higher now.

The game did sell nine percent fewer copies than the original did in November 2011. Though, it should be noted these charts don't include digital sales and the original was not available as a digital download. The install of the Wii in November 2011 was at eight million the UK, which is higher than the Switch is currently at.

F1 2021 debuted in second place as sales are down nearly 30 percent compared to 2020's release. 34 percent of the sales were on the Xbox (Xbox Series X and Xbox One combined), 34 percent on the PlayStation 4, and 32 percent on the PlayStation 5.

Sales for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart dropped 80 percent as it tumbles down to the charts to number 10. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin fell to 13th place as sales dropped 68 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - NEW F1 2021 - NEW FIFA 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Grand Theft Auto V Mario Golf: Super Rush Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

