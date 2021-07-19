Psychonauts 2 Performance Revealed, Story Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 420 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer Double Fine Productions have released the performance for Psychonauts 2 on how well it runs on every platform it will release on, as well as the official story trailer.
View the performance of the game on each platform below via WellPlayed:
|Platform
|Max Resolution
|Max Framerate
|HDR Support
|VRR Support
|Specifics
|Xbox One
|1920 x 1080
|30
|No
|No
|Xbox One X
|3840 x 2160
|30
|No
|No
|Xbox Series S
|2880 x 1620
|60, 120*
|Yes
|Yes
|*1080p at 120Hz
|Xbox Series X
|3840 x 2160
|60, 120*
|Yes
|Yes
|*1440p at 120Hz
|PS4 Base
|1920 x 1080
|30
|No
|No
|PS4 Pro
|2560 x 1440
|30
|No
|No
|PS5*
|2560 x 1440
|60
|No
|No
|*PS4 version running via backwards compatibility
|Windows
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|No
|Yes
View the story trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Razputin “Raz” Aquato, trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, has realized his lifelong dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts! But these psychic super spies are in trouble. Their leader hasn’t been the same since he was rescued from a kidnapping, and what’s worse, there’s a mole hiding in headquarters.
Combining quirky missions and mysterious conspiracies, Psychonauts 2 is a platform-adventure game with cinematic style and tons of customizable psychic powers. Psychonauts 2 serves up danger, excitement and laughs in equal measure as players guide Raz on a journey through the minds of friends and foes on a quest to defeat a murderous psychic villain.
Key Features:
- Inventive and Unforgettable – Experience an imaginative, cinematic story that mixes humor and intrigue, brought to you by legendary game designer Tim Schafer (Grim Fandango, Brutal Legend, Broken Age).
- Bizarre, Twisted, and Trippy Mental Worlds – Explore unique environments using Raz’s ability to dive into people’s brains to battle their inner demons, unlock hidden memories, and resolve their emotional baggage.
- Platforms and Pirouettes – Leap acrobatically through the air, traversing tightropes and trapezes in a varied, challenging, and joyful platforming experience.
- Behold the Power of the Mind – Wield a powerful array of psychic powers to blast, burn and levitate things, or even slow down time itself to solve environmental puzzles and battle strange enemies.
Psychonauts 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on August 25. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.
