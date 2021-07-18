By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Ubisoft to Announce Brand-New Tom Clancy Game Tomorrow

by William D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 653 Views

Ubisoft via Twitter announced it will reveal a brand-new game set in the Tom Clancy universe tomorrow, July 18 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK. 

"Tomorrow, things are going to get wild," said Ubisoft via Twitter. "Tune in at 11AM PT / 8PM CEST for the worldwide reveal of a brand-new game in the Tom Clancy’s universe."

IGN has posted a short 25 second gameplay teaser clip of the game on its Twitter account, which can be viewed below. 

2 Comments
Imaginedvl (10 hours ago)

Man, I would give so much money to them for a new Splinter Cell :( But they keep coming with that crap...

TallSilhouette (10 hours ago)

Should I just give up hope of ever getting a classic offline Clancy game again?

