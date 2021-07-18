Rumor: Call of Duty: Vanguard to be Announced in August - News

/ 576 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Activision has previously confirmed the Call of Duty franchise will not be skipping 2021 and a new entry will be released in Fall 2021. Activision Blizzard president and chief operating officer Daniel Alegre previously said, "development is being led by Sledgehammer Games and the game is looking great and on track for its fall release."

We are in the middle of July and we have yet to see an official unveiling for 2021's Call of Duty game. VideoGamesChronicle editor Andy Robinson via Twitter said the game will be revealed in August. This would lineup with when 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was announced.

2021's game has been rumored to be titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, which will be set during World War II. It is also said to be using the same engine as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019).

Sledgehammer Games developed 2017's Call of Duty: WWII and 2014's Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. The studio also co-developed 2011's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with Infinity Ward and assisted with 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles