Rumor: Call of Duty: Vanguard to be Announced in August

by William D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 576 Views

Activision has previously confirmed the Call of Duty franchise will not be skipping 2021 and a new entry will be released in Fall 2021. Activision Blizzard president and chief operating officer Daniel Alegre previously said, "development is being led by Sledgehammer Games and the game is looking great and on track for its fall release."

We are in the middle of July and we have yet to see an official unveiling for 2021's Call of Duty game.  VideoGamesChronicle editor Andy Robinson via Twitter said the game will be revealed in August. This would lineup with when 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was announced. 

2021's game has been rumored to be titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, which will be set during World War II. It is also said to be using the same engine as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019).

Sledgehammer Games developed 2017's Call of Duty: WWII and 2014's Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. The studio also co-developed 2011's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with Infinity Ward and assisted with 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

4 Comments
Paatar (10 hours ago)

Can we stop with the WW2 crap. It’s been so overdone in every industry.

Pemalite Paatar (7 hours ago)

The industry goes through waves where everything is futuristic, then everything is current day, then everything is WW1/WW2.

Personally I like the WW2 setting, there are allot of real gripping stories to be told... Just a shame that most games are unable to capture that though.

shikamaru317 (12 hours ago)

Better be Pacific Theater if it is WW2 again.

2zosteven (5 hours ago)

same game, new title. lets hope for some big changes

