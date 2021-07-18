Steam Deck Users Might Be Able to Upgrade the SSD in All Models - News

Valve last week announced its portable gaming device the Steam Deck with a starting price at $399 for the 64 GB eMMC model. The price goes up to $529 for the 256 GB NVMe SSD model and $649 for the 512 GB NVMe SSD model.

Valve has now updated its Steam Deck tech specs page that confirms all models of the handheld "use socketed 2230 m.2 modules." This might mean it would be possible to upgrade the SSD drive in the device. One thing Valve did say is that the socketed 2230 m.2 modules are "not intended for end-user replacement."

In theory it should be possible that even owners of the $399 Steam Deck could open up the device and connect an SSD drive to it. However, it should be noted doing so would most likely void the warranty.

The Steam Deck runs on SteamOS, a custom Linux operating system, however, Valve has confirmed you can install different operating systems and third-party software to the device. This includes the ability to install Windows on it and play your Xbox games that are available on PC and even use your Xbox Game Pass subscription on it.

"Steam Deck is a PC so you can install third-party software and operating systems," said Valve.

The handheld has a custom AMD GPU with eight RDNA 2 CUs and up to 1.6 teraflops of performance. This is more than the 1.4 teraflops of the Xbox One S and below the 1.8 teraflops of the PlayStation 4. It also runs on modern RDNA 2 architecture.

The head of Valve Gabe Newell has stated he wants the Steam Deck to sell in the millions.

"Our view is, if we're doing this right, we're going to be selling these in millions of units," said Newell. "And it's clearly going to be establishing a product category that ourselves and other PC manufacturers are going to be able to participate in. And that's going to have long-term benefits for us. So that's sort of the frame in which we're thinking about this."

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has said the Steam Deck is an "amazing move by Valve. A handheld PC/console hybrid running the SteamOS fork of Arch Linux, and it’s an open platform where users are free to install software or their choosing - including Windows and other stores."

