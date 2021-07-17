Reggie Fils-Aime Writing a Book, Due Out May 2022 - News

Former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime is writing a book that is due out on May 24, 2022. The book is titled "Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo."

Fils-Aime in the book "shares leadership lessons and inspiring stories from his unlikely rise to the top," reads the description to the book on Amazon.

"He mastered these lessons to build a long and storied career, and you too can leverage these lessons to springboard your own ultimate success and happiness.

"Although he’s best known as Nintendo's iconic President of the Americas-immortalized for opening Nintendo’s 2004 E3 presentation with, 'My name is Reggie, I'm about kicking ass, I'm about taking names, and we're about making games'-Reggie Fils-Aime's story is the ultimate gameplan for anyone looking to beat the odds and achieve success."

