There Won't be New Star Wars Games at EA Play Live 2021

Electronic Arts via Twitter revealed there won't be any new Star Wars games showcased at EA Play Live on July 22.

"We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd…but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away!" reads the tweet from Electronic Arts.

We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd…but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away! — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) July 15, 2021

EA Play Live 2021 will have a pre-show that starts at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK on Thursday, July 22 and it will be hosted by WWE star Austin Creed.

Following the pre-show is the main showcase, which will be 40 minutes in length and focus on games coming out soon. Electronic Arts' games expected at EA Play Live include Battlefield 2042, Madden NFL 22, and FIFA 22.

It was reported by VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb that EA motive is working on reviving "an established IP" that could possibly be Dead Space.

The last entry in the Dead Space franchise was 2013's Dead Space 3. The developer for the franchise, Visceral Games, was shut down in 2017. The studio was working on a single-player Star Wars game when they were closed.

Electronic Arts with the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order seems to have come around to putting a big budget on single-player games again.

