Riders Republic Delayed to October 28

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Annecy have delayed Riders Republic from September 2 to October 28.

"We can’t wait for you all to hit the Republic in our upcoming beta! This will be the first time you get to go hands-on in this massive multiplayer playground and we are looking forward to hearing what you think," reads a message from Ubisoft.

"To ensure we can deliver the best game for all players, we've made the tough decision to delay our release date from September 2 to October 28. This will give us more time to fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch and provide feedback."

Riders Republic will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, and Uplay, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

