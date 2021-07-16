Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild Premieres on Netflix on August 12 - News

/ 250 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild will premiere on Netflix on August 12. It is a 3D animated movie from Pure Imagination Studios.

View the official trailer below:

Here is an overview of Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild:

Logline

The Monster Hunter series has gained explosive popularity around the globe since the release of the PlayStation 2 game Monster Hunter by Capcom in 2004. These hunting action games have sold a total of 72 million copies across the entire series (as of March 31, 2021), and took the world by storm by developing cooperative gameplay between players through hunting monsters in beautiful natural locales. The newest entries in the series are Monster Hunter Rise, a game released for Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021, and the role-playing game Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which released on July 9th for Nintendo Switch and PC. And now, this global hit game series will be reborn as a Netflix Anime Film.

Capturing the setting of the game, this film is set in a world where humans, nature, and giant monsters coexist while maintaining a careful balance.

A young man named Aiden, who calls himself a hunter, protects his isolated village. One day, he learns that his village is threatened by an Elder Dragon, a monster cloaked in mystery. Needing to find a way to save his village, Aiden leaves his home and sets off on a journey into the unknown alongside Julius, a first-rate hunter and member of the Hunter’s Guild, and his companions…

Thus begins an original story that shines the spotlight on characters in the world of Monster Hunter who have remained in the background until now.

The protagonist of this title, Aiden, is the same character as the Ace Cadet in Monster Hunter 4 and the Excitable A-Lister in Monster Hunter: World. This film tells his story from the time before he became a full-fledged hunter.

Synopsis

Humans, nature, and giant monsters coexist in the world while maintaining a careful balance.

A young man named Aiden who calls himself a hunter protects his isolated village. One day, he learns that his village is threatened by the Elder Dragon, a monster cloaked in mystery. Needing to find a way to save his village, Aiden leaves his home and sets off on a journey into the unknown alongside Julius, a first-rate and member of the Hunter’s Guild, and his companions…

*Hunter’s Guild: The Guild’s main objective is to protect citizens from various threats, including the Elder Dragon, which is said to be the most powerful of all monsters, and to survey and maintain this ecosystem.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles