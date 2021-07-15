Jim Ryan: It is Very Difficult to Create a New IP - News

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with TMTPost said that it is very difficult to develop a new IP and have it be a success. He said PlayStation has been lucky with the successes of Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon Zero Dawn.

"New IP is the lifeblood of any entertainment industry, but it is very difficult to create a new IP," said Ryan. "We are lucky. On the PlayStation platform, the most recent Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch is a very successful IP. Horizon Zero Dawn from Guerrilla Games is also a successful one. And Days Gone performed well in the market.

"The Astro Bot Rescue Mission on PS VR also has very good results which should be available in Chinese market now. I am very happy that we can do this in the past few years, but it requires great courage and the courage to bear financial risks. It also requires trust in the studio.

"If your studio is doing well, then your confidence in the studio will grow over time, and you will be more willing to take risks and find the right time. Our relationship with the studio is in a period that I call a healthy circle. We need products, are willing to invest, and are willing to take risks.

"At the other end of this circle is the reputation of PlayStation Studios in the industry. The interaction between the game world is very close and positive, so players will also care about PlayStation Studios and are willing to buy their products. Of course, it is difficult to form such a virtuous circle."

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn - Horizon Forbidden West - is set to launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Holiday 2021.

