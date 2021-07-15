Phil Spencer Wants the Games Industry to Preserve Its History - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking in the latest Kinda Funny Gamescast said he is worried that gaming will lose its history

"I do worry a little bit about losing our artform and the history of it," Spencer said. "When I think about old ROMs and MAME and these things of where these old games are going to go as the hardware that’s capable of running those games.

"I really wish as an industry we’d come together to help preserve the history of what gaming is about, so we don't lose the ability to go back."

"I think about what The Paley Center did for TV," he added. "Paley early on saw that the television industry was getting ready to throw away literally the tapes that these old TV shows were on and he said, 'hey, I want to archive those.' Because at some point, somebody will want to go back and watch The Ed Sullivan Show or something and those things shouldn’t be thrown away.

"As an industry, I would love it if we came together to help preserve the history of what our industry is about so we don't lose access to some of the things that got us to where we are today and built this industry. That would be a cool thing."

Spencer did say it will be hard to preserve games that require peripherals like the Kinect.

Kinect is hard just because we don’t support the device," Spencer said. "That's one of the things about games, when you get to real bespoke hardware, I go back to Steel Battalion or something.

"On preservation, one of the things that the cloud does offer us is the ability to throw more hardware at some of the emulation scenarios, to make it possible to really emulate. When the team figured out how to emulate Power PC instruction sets on a X86 set, which was how we went from 360 to Xbox One back-compat, we were kind of lucky that the Xbox One had enough processing power to pull off that emulation.

"When we’re in the cloud, we don't have to worry about the local compute capability to emulate those old systems. Most of those old systems are pretty low spec, so it’s not a huge issue, but I do like that we’re able to elevate it beyond just the device that somebody has in their home.

"It’s one of the [reasons] why we look at the cloud and we continue on some of our backward compatibility work, which we are still working on, because I want those games to still be playable. And not just from an Xbox standpoint: take Psychonauts, I want somebody to be able to play that regardless of what controller they want to use or what platform they bought it on."

