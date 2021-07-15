Xbox, Activision, Bethesda, EA, Ubisoft, and More Confirmed for Gamescom 2021 - News

Gamescom will be making a return this year as a digital-only show from August 25 to 27. A list of confirmed publishers and developers has been released.

Of the big three, only Xbox has been confirmed to be attending Gamescom 2021. Other big names attending include Activision, Bandai Namco, Bethesda Softworks, Electronic Arts, Sega, and Ubisoft.

"Especially in view of the challenges for game production during the Corona pandemic and the much shorter preparation times of a digital event, we’re very delighted about the very impressive list of gamescom partners who are already confirmed," said Oliver Frese, COO of organizer Koelnmesse.

"With this, the purely digital gamescom with its shows and innovations underlines its great value for the industry and the worldwide gaming community. Together with already confirmed and continuously joining partners, we will continue to bring an exciting and eventful program to millions of gaming fans worldwide in 2021."

Here is the list of partners that have been confirmed:

505 Games

Activision

Aerosoft

Assemble Entertainment

astragon Entertainment

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Bethesda Softworks

Electronic Arts

GAMEVIL COM2US Europe

Headup

Indie Arena Booth

Koch Media

NExT Studios (Tencent Games)

SEGA Europe

Team17

Thunderful Games

Ubisoft

Wargaming

Xbox

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

