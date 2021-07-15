Capcom Working on Resident Evil Village PC Patch to Fix Performance - News

Resident Evil Village runs well on consoles, however, the PC version has many reported performance issues. A cracked version of the game has been released by a third-party that runs smoother, according to tests done by Digital Foundry.

Capcom has now released a statement to Digital Foundry saying they are working on a patch for the PC version of Resident Evil Village that will fix the performance issues. The patch should be released soon.

"The team are working on a patch to address PC performance issues, it should be available soon - we'll have more details shortly," said Capcom.

Resident Evil Village launched for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 7.

