Doom Eternal Update 6.1 Fixes BattleMode, Bugs, and Crashes - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have released update 6.1 for Doom Eternal.

The update for the game fixes a handful of bugs and crashes for all platforms for the campaign mode as well as BattleMode.

Read the patch notes below:

Campaign All Platforms

Fixed a bug where bullets would collide with gore and ammo pickups during combat

Fixed a bug with Cacodemon pathing during the boss encounter in The Holt in The Ancient Gods – Part One

Campaign Xbox Series X|S Only

The controls menu now displays the correct controller image for Xbox Series X|S

Campaign PlayStation Only

Fixed an issue where PlayStation users were prevented from rejoining private matches after being disconnected

PC Only

Fixed a crash that occurred when selecting the Challenges tab in the pause menu

Fixed the issue players with AMD GPUs were having that caused artifacting in a number of environments

PCs with mobile GPUs that support ray tracing can now enable this feature

BattleMode All Platforms

Fixed an issue where the Slayer’s weapon skins displayed the wrong customization options

Fixed an issue where Demon players would become invisible to other demons when respawning with ray tracing enabled

Fixed Demon interface for Latin Spanish users with modified controller settings

Fixed an issue with the social menu preventing players from selecting another player with only one favorite or friend in the list

Doom Eternal is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Bethesda.net, and Google Stadia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles