Pokemon Unite Launches July 21 for Switch - News

by, posted 15 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and developer TiMi Studio Group announced Pokemon Unite will launch for Switch on July 21 and for iOS and Android in September.

Pokemon Unite will be free-to-start with in-game purchases available. Anyone who logs into the Switch version of the game by August 31 will get a Unite license for Zeraora, which will allow Trainers to use the Pokemon in battle.

"Zeraora can close the distance between itself and its opponents in the blink of an eye, just like lightning, and deal massive amounts of damage all at once," The Pokemon Company said. "Its Unite Move, Plasma Gale, sends out a powerful electric blast that creates a zone of plasma around the area where the blast hits."

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Pokemon Unite is the first Pokemon strategic team battle game. Players face off against each other in five-on-five team battles. During these battles, players will cooperate with teammates to defeat wild Pokemon and level up to evolve their own Pokemon. They will need to defeat their opponents’ Pokemon while trying to earn more points than the opposing team within the allotted time. Pokemon Unite will be free-to-start, with optional in-game purchases available.

