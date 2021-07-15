Resident Evil Re:Verse Delayed to 2022 - News

Capcom has delayed Resident Evil Re:Verse from July 2021 to 2022. It is a standalone multiplayer game that was also included free with all purchases of Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Re:Verse will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience," said Capcom. "We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

"For players who purchased a physical version of Resident Evil Village, we recommend that you keep track of the included Resident Evil Re:Verse download code or add it to your account now so that you are ready to play when the game launches next year."

