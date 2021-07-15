The Cruel King and the Great Hero Headed West in Early 2022 for Switch and PS4 - News

NIS America announced The Cruel King and the Great Hero will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in early 2022.

The Storybook Edition is available for pre-order for $59.99 for the Switch and PS4 on the NIS America Online Store. The Treasure Trove Bundle is priced at $104.99 for the Switch and PS4. Both include a copy of the game, collector’s box, hardcover art book, digital soundtrack, and six-inch Great Hero plush. The Treasure Trove Bundle also includes an 8.25-by-11.75-inches acrylic puzzle and eight-inch dragon plush.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A young girl named Yuu embarks on an adventure to become a great hero. By her side is a fearsome beast known as the Dragon King, who guides and protects her. However, the truth of the dragon king’s past will soon rear its ugly head, threatening the peaceful life they’ve enjoyed until now. Explore charming settings, overcome monsters and puzzles, and discover a story of companionship, heroism, and facing the past!

Key Features:

Allies in Adventure – No challenge is too great with your mighty protector waiting in the wings. Fight monsters and navigate perilous environments, with an occasional helping hand, of course!

– No challenge is too great with your mighty protector waiting in the wings. Fight monsters and navigate perilous environments, with an occasional helping hand, of course! A Living Storybook – With a charming soundtrack, artistic inspirations drawn from children’s storybooks, and classic 2D scroller visuals, this adventure is as much a treat to play as it is to look at.

– With a charming soundtrack, artistic inspirations drawn from children’s storybooks, and classic 2D scroller visuals, this adventure is as much a treat to play as it is to look at. Heroic Discoveries – Collect hiddens items throughout the land to unlock goodies in the in-game gallery, including character profiles and behind-the-scenes illustrations!

