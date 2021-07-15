Bandai Namco Announces Free-to-Play FPS Gundam Evolution - News

Bandai Namco Online has announced free-to-play team-based first-person shooter, Gundam Evolution. Platforms will be announced at a later late. The game will have a PC closed beta on August 8 and 9 in Japan. The full release will happen some time in 2022.

A live stream of the game will be hosted by Bandai Namco Online on July 17 at 20:00 JST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitter.

View the teaser trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Gundam Evolution is a first-person shooter where players can experience speedy and immersive team battles while piloting the Mobile Suits from the popular Gundam anime series.

Players can fight using Mobile Suits, which each have their own unique abilities, and fight while switching between them as the situation calls for it.

The game features intuitive controls via the unique “Boost” system, and allows players to enjoy six-versus-six online battles across several different rules and maps.

Free-to-Play Game

Gundam Evolution will launch service across multiple regions worldwide in 2022 as a free-to-play title, and is being developed for across the world to enjoy.

