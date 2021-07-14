Former Sledgehammer GM: People Don't Realize How Much Work Goes into Call of Duty Games - News

Former Sledgehammer Games general manager Glen Schofield, who worked on the Call of Duty games Modern Warfare 3, Advanced Warfare and WWII, in an interview with in the latest issue of Edge (and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle) said that people don't realize how much work goes into developing Call of Duty game.

"People nowadays [think] a Call of Duty is… you know, just put it through the grinder and another one will come out," Schofield said. "They don’t realize how much work goes into making a Call of Duty game. There’s just a ton of research.

"You’re working with experts – I studied World War Two for three years. I worked with historians. I spent eight days in a van in Europe going to all the places that were going to be in the game. I shot different old weapons. All of these things that you have to do when you’re working on a Call of Duty game."

Schofield said that a lot of research was even required for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare as the team worked with Navy SEALS and Delta Force.

"And, you know, to become an expert – we worked with Navy SEALS and Delta Force people to learn [the] tactics and techniques and get them into the game, right? You had to learn about the Special Forces from different countries like England and France and Spain and Italy and all that, because they were all in the game. So, a lot of learning, constantly reading, constantly watching videos and constantly working with experts."

Schofield also discussed the competition between the three main developers for the Call of Duty franchise - Sledgehammer, Infinity Ward and Treyarch.

"Was there internal competition? No doubt, no doubt," he said.

"It’s weird, because you really rooted for each studio because you needed and wanted every Call of Duty to do well. But you always wanted to get a higher score. You wanted to achieve more sales if you could. So yeah, we pushed each other, we really did.

“But then again, we would also help each other out – like, in between, we would go help out Black Ops a little bit. We might take on a level or take on a few objects and things like that – vehicles and things. We were this sort of Call of Duty brotherhood. There was a quiet competition going on, but you helped advance the next game as much as you could."

Activision has yet to officially unveil 2021's Call of Duty game. Reports are it will be called Call of Duty: Vanguard and release in November for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

