Battlefield 2042 Cross-Play and Cross-Progression Confirmed

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have confirmed Battlefield 2042 will support cross-play and cross-progression.

Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC players will have cross-play support between them and PC and console players can opt-out from it. Since the game only supports up to 64 players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, those versions will only have cross-play between them.

"One of your most frequently asked questions is about cross-play," reads the blog post from DICE. "We can confirm it’s a function we’re looking to build and test for Battlefield 2042.

"To accommodate that, we’ve made the decision to move the Technical Playtest to later this summer so we’ll have the opportunity to test the cross-play functionality.

"This means a few thousand participants will join us to help us test some of our new features and functionality that we’re building from the ground up for Battlefield 2042. Do keep in mind that the Technical Playtest is purposefully not intended to be the full experience you will see in the Open Beta, or at launch. It is a development-led environment with only a subset of features, focused on technical performance."

"Alongside cross-play we’re also building cross-progression and cross-commerce for Battlefield 2042, which will be shared across all platforms and travel with you wherever you go," DICE added.

"For example, your unlocked progress and purchases in your PlayStation copy of the game will carry over onto the Xbox or PC version, and vice versa."

Battlefield 2042 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin on October 22.

