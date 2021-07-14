Phil Spencer: Sony Has Done a Nice Job with PS5 DualSense, Xbox Controller Could be Updated - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking in the latest Kinda Funny Gamescast said it is unlikely Xbox would release any major accessories like a virtual reality headset in the near future. However, he did suggest Xbox might update its controller.

"When I think about our hardware roadmap, and I really love the evolution of Liz Hamren's team and the work that they've done," said Spencer.

Spencer added Sony did a nice job with its PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and there are features in it he would like to see in the Xbox controller.

"We're definitely thinking about different kinds of devices that can bring more games to more places. There’s probably some work that we’ll do on the controller," he said. "I think Sony's done a nice job with their controller and we kind of look at some of that and there are things that we should go do.

"But we are probably not in the more bespoke accessories place right now. We just look at what happens on Windows and other places and see if there’s a unique opportunity for us. Right now I don't think there’s anything that’s obvious to me."

