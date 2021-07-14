Cthulhu Saves Christmas Out Now for PS5 - News

The turn-based RPG comedy, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, is now available for the PlayStation5 via the PlayStation Store for $9.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

The master of insanity, Cthulhu, has lost his powers (again!?) and the only way he can get them back is by rescuing Santa Claus from the League of Christmas Evil in this prequel to Cthulhu Saves the World!

Join Cthulhu, the Snow Maiden, Baba Yaga-chan, and Belsnickel as they build R’lyehtionships, fight the League of Christmas Evil, and catch the Christmas spirit! Fhtagn!

Fight the Krampus, Mari Lwyd, and other Christmas League of Evil villains in unique, turn-based combat!

Insanify your enemies!

Build your R’lyehtionship levels with friends and foes in the super-streamlined life sim segments!

Tentacles!

Multi-character abilities!

More chickens than you would expect in a Christmas game.

Pacing that doesn’t waste your time!

Fun for the whole family!

Estimated time for single playthrough on medium difficulty: around four to five hours depending on playstyle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

