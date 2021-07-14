Halo Infinite Multiplayer to Feature a Ping System - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

The ability to mark enemies, items, and objectives for your teammates in multiplayer games has become a popular feature due to Apex Legends and it has since been added in games like Borderlands 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Halo Infinite multiplayer will have its own ping system called the "Mark System." Lead multiplayer designer Andrew Witts on developer 343 Industries website described how the Mark System works.

"The Mark System, which is a feature where players can mark a spot in the world that lets their teammates know vital information, like an enemy position or weapon location."

Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

