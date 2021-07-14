Button City Launches August 10 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Developer Subliminal announced Button City will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on August 10. It supports English, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese languages.

Button City will launch at a later date for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

Button City is a low-poly narrative adventure about a cute fox named Fennel and his animal friends embarking on an escapade to save their local arcade from closure at the paws of greedy fat cat Peppermint Pepperbottom.

Enter a quirky world of pastel colors, spunky animals, rockin’ arcade games, and floating islands. Make friends, play arcade games, solve puzzles, and complete quests around town as you follow a story about friendship, growing up, and saving the things that are important to you.

Arcade Games:

Gobabots – The ultimate smoothie robot competition has arrived at Button City! Collect your Gobabot and bring your squad in a 4v4 arena battle to collect the most Gobaberries and make the ultimate smoothie.

– The ultimate smoothie robot competition has arrived at Button City! Collect your Gobabot and bring your squad in a 4v4 arena battle to collect the most Gobaberries and make the ultimate smoothie. rEVolution Racer – Drift down Watermelon mountain in hyper tuned electric vehicles! Race as Eevee in her custom EV Sprinter against her fierce rival Spin and his Sun EDI. Drift to charge your batteries then unleash extreme boosts to show who is the fastest on the mountain.

Key Features:

Make friends with rabbits, pandas, and other cute animals.

Master four-versus-four arcade game Gobabots with your new critter pals.

Enjoy mini-games like drift racing and dancing to pumping beats.

Unlock new costumes and game modes at the arcade prize counter.

Feast your eyes on colorful low-poly aesthetics.

