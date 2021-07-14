NBA 2K22 Launches September 10 for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Visual Concepts announced NBA 2K22 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 10.

The game will be available in three editions:

Standard Edition – Priced at $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, and $59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

– Priced at $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, and $59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Cross-Gen Digital Bundle – Priced at $79.99, and grants players access to the Standard Edition across previous- and new-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

– Priced at $79.99, and grants players access to the Standard Edition across previous- and new-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles. NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition – Priced at $99.99 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Dual-gen access is included for both the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle and NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series and Xbox One, and provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family. The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for Switch will only be available on digital format in the EMEA region.

NBA All-Star Luka Doncic is the cover athlete for the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant will feature on the cover of the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.

NBA 2K22 in North America will let players purchase a special version of the Standard Edition that features six-time WNBA All Star and WNBA Champion Candace Parker on the cover. This version will be exclusive to GameStop and EB Games.

The game in Japan will players purchase a special version of the Standard Edition that features the first Japanese player to be drafted in the first round in 2019 and first Japanese player to reach the NBA Playoffs, Washington Wizards player Rui Hachimura.

