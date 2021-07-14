The Caligula Effect 2 Launches in October for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher NIS America announced the RPG, The Caligula Effect 2, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America on October 19 and in Europe October 22.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A virtuadoll named Regret has created the world of Redo in order to save people from their past regrets by unknowingly imprisoning them in a simulation. However, this “paradise” is shaken to the core when a virtual idol named χ breaks into Regret’s virtual reality and restores a high school student’s memories of the real world. In order to escape Redo, they re-establish the Go-Home Club, a resistance group that seeks to fight against Regret and her enforcers, the Obbligato Musicians.

Key Features:

Welcome to Tatefushi Academy – Meet the fresh faces of the Go-Home Club, whose memories are awakened by the virtuadoll, χ. Recruit other students to aid you, challenge the virtuadoll, Regret, and her Obbligato Musicians, and escape the false world of Redo!

– Meet the fresh faces of the Go-Home Club, whose memories are awakened by the virtuadoll, χ. Recruit other students to aid you, challenge the virtuadoll, Regret, and her Obbligato Musicians, and escape the false world of Redo! Breakout Battles – Utilize the Imaginary Chain to predict your enemies’ moves and form the perfect strategy, and employ calculated techniques to gain a tactical advantage in combat.

– Utilize the Imaginary Chain to predict your enemies’ moves and form the perfect strategy, and employ calculated techniques to gain a tactical advantage in combat. An Unforgettable Paradise – Masterfully crafted story scenarios from Persona writer Tadashi Satomi and director Takuya Yamanaka unite with a pulse-pounding, vocaloid-inspired soundtrack, making the world of Redo a memorable visual and audio experience.

