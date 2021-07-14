Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Trailer Showcases 'Wondrous Worlds' - News

Sega has released a new trailer for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania showcasing the "Wondrous Worlds" in the game, as well as its story mode.

Roll, tilt, and bounce through imaginative worlds as AiAi and his all-star cast of monkey friends race to thwart the nefarious schemes of evil monkey mad scientist Dr. Bad-Boon! No banana is safe in this epic new Monkey Ball adventure, featuring modern graphics and features, immersive comic book-style storytelling, four-player local coop, online challenges and leaderboards, and a barrel’s worth of new playable characters that rekindle the magic of the iconic originals.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 5.

