Phil Spencer Would be Surprised if Xbox Doesn't Buy a Studio in India, South America or Africa - News

/ 93 Views

by, posted 25 minutes ago

Microsoft has been growing its Xbox first-party lineup with multiple acquisitions since 2018. The number of first-party studios has grown from just five to 23 today. Microsoft has said more than once it was not done growing its lineup.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer and Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty in an interview with The Guardian was asked if Microsoft would acquire studios in places like India, Africa, or South America. Spencer said he would be surprised if they didn't purchase a studio in those regions.

"It would actually surprise me if that doesn’t happen," said Spencer. "Just knowing the talent that’s available, and the tools [such as game engines Unity and Unreal] that are so much more accessible … I would be surprised if in the next three to five years, you don’t see numerous studios in places that aren’t the traditional hubs of video game development."

Booty agreed with Spencer with saying "There should be a several-hundred-person studio [in one of these territories]. And not for outsourcing or support, but a team building whatever the version of the best blockbuster game may be for that market. That is very much the vision."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles