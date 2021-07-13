Phil Spencer: We are Investing in New and Risky Games - News

/ 401 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with The Guardian was asked if there was still room for traditional narrative games on the Xbox Series X|S consoles and he said they are developing more of those games now than in the history of Xbox.

"I think we’re probably building more of those now than we’ve been in the history of Xbox," said Spencer. "Platform holders, whether that platform is subscription or a hardware device or a store, are actively investing in new and probably more risky things, because, if it works, we get value out of bringing players into the ecosystem."

Some upcoming story-driven first-party games for the Xbox ecosystem includes Starfield, The Elder Scrolls VI, Fable, Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, Perfect Dark, and many more. Xbox currently has 23 first-party studios.

While Xbox Game Studios is developing more story-drive games, they also have a number of live service games that are ever evolving. This includes Minecraft and Sea of Thieves. Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty in the same interview did say there was no mandate that every first-party game from Xbox has to be live service.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles