Gran Turismo 7 May be Getting a Beta, According to PlayStation Website - News

/ 230 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

It appears Gran Turismo 7 may be getting a beta before the game launches some time in 2022. This is according to the official PlayStation website.

The beta for Gran Turismo 7 was spotted by GTPlanet as part of the Experience PlayStation promotion. It is an app that connects fans with special promotions as part of live experiences.

The app does say the beta test is for PlayStation 5 only, despite it also recently confirmed to be a cross-generation release with a PlayStation 4 version also in development.

Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi has previously stated the team doesn't want to make any concessions when it comes to Gran Turismo 7 and they want to make it the best possible game.

"We always pursue the best at Polyphony Digital," he said. "We don’t want to make concessions on anything. We want to deliver the best to everyone. And this is no longer just my thinking, but it’s the mindset of all 200 or so staff at our company.

"They say in Japan that ‘divinity comes to reside in the details’ and it’s so true. How much attention you pay to the fine details, how to perfect it, hone it to perfection and applying an incredible amount of attention to this, is our production style."

Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PS5 and PS4 in 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles