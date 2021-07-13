Warframe: The New War Expansion to be Revealed on July 17 - News

Digital Extremes has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming The New War expansion for Warframe. The trailer showcases the Plains of Eidolon and its Orokin Tower under attack by the Sentients.

In the teaser trailer Digital Extremes announced they will hold a panel at TennoCon 2021 on July 17 at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT. The first-ever gameplay of The New War expansion will be released during the panel.

View the teaser trailer below:

Warframe is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

