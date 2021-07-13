PS5 Timed Exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo Delayed to Early 2022 - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Tango Gameworks have delayed Ghostwire: Tokyo from 2021 to early 2022. The game will launch as a PlayStation 5 timed exclusive, as well as for PC.

"We’ve made the decision to delay the launch of Ghostwire: Tokyo to early 2022," reads a message from developer Tango Gameworks.

"We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we’ve been hard at work building. At the same time, we’re also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we’ve always envisioned it.

"Thank you for being patient as we work to bring you an experience unlike anything else we’ve ever made. We can’t wait to show you more in the coming months."

