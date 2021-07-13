NieR: Automata Steam Upgrade Patch Launches July 15 - News

/ 310 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer Platinum Games announced the upgrade patch for the Steam version of NieR: Automata will launch on July 15.

The upgrade patch adds borderless video settings, fidelity FX CAS feature, ability to automatically boot in HDR mode, adjustments to the anti-aliasing, bug fixes, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Changes

Borderless Video Settings – Borderless video settings have been implemented.

– Borderless video settings have been implemented. Fidelity FX – A Fidelity FX CAS feature has been added.

– A Fidelity FX CAS feature has been added. HDR – The system will now detect whether HDR has been activated in the Windows display settings, and automatically boot the game in HDR mode if it has.

– The system will now detect whether HDR has been activated in the Windows display settings, and automatically boot the game in HDR mode if it has. Anti-Aliasing – Adjustments to the anti-aliasing functionality

– Adjustments to the anti-aliasing functionality User Interface Textures (4K) – Approximately 270 user interface textures for icons, backdrops, user interface elements, etc. now support 4K resolutions.

– Approximately 270 user interface textures for icons, backdrops, user interface elements, etc. now support 4K resolutions. Cutscenes – The bit rate has been improved and all pre-rendered cutscenes adjusted, so they will now play in 60 frames per second and display in the correct aspect ratio without stretching the picture.

– The bit rate has been improved and all pre-rendered cutscenes adjusted, so they will now play in 60 frames per second and display in the correct aspect ratio without stretching the picture. Global Illumination – A new “Global Illumination” feature has been implemented. This can be set to three different levels: High, Medium, or Low.

– A new “Global Illumination” feature has been implemented. This can be set to three different levels: High, Medium, or Low. Ambient Occlusion / Bloom – The rendering targets for ambient occlusion and bloom effects have been changed to dynamic resolution based on the game’s resolution.

Bug Fixes

It is now possible to switch between recently selected display modes for screenshots, such as between full screen and windowed mode or between borderless and windowed mode, by pushing the Alt + Enter keys together.

The mouse cursor is no longer displayed when using a game pad controller.

The frame rate has been stabilized at 60 frames per second under default settings.

Other stability related fixes have also been implemented.

NieR: Automata is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles