Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition Launches October 1 for PS4 and Xbox One, Later for Next-Gen - News

/ 297 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Snapshot Games announced Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 1. It will launch at a later date for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 with a free upgrade for PS4 and Xbox One owners.

Phoenix Point first launched for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in December 2019.

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition includes the base game, four DLC expansions, and redesigned controller support.

View the official release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Phoenix Point: Year One Edition is the definitive version of the acclaimed strategy game from the creator of X-COM, collecting all previously released DLC, updates, and additional content.

The Earth has been overrun. A mutating, alien menace threatens the last remnants of mankind. Only the Phoenix Project, a secret organization of the best minds and bravest soldiers left on earth, can repel the invasion and reverse the inevitable. The Phoenix Project looks to you for leadership. Research and develop new technologies, explore a ravaged globe, build your bases, manage resources, and dominate the battlefield.

Just remember: you’re not alone out there. Factions, including the corporatist New Jericho, the indecisive Synedrion, and the fanatical Disciples of Anu, as well as a variety of offshoot subfactions, have their own values, goals, and view of the Pandorans. Work with these factions via Phoenix Point‘s diplomacy system, use subterfuge to steal what you need from them, or simply crush all around you with military might. No matter what you choose, victory won’t be easy. Experience the best version of Phoenix Point‘s challenging gameplay in Phoenix Point: Year One Edition.

Key Features:

Tons of Content – The Year One Edition of Phoenix Point includes all previously released content: three downloadable content packs (“Blood & Titanium,” “Legacy of the Ancients,” and the “Living Weapons Pack”) and a slew of updates, upgrades, fixes, and new content suggested by our community.

– The Year One Edition of Phoenix Point includes all previously released content: three downloadable content packs (“Blood & Titanium,” “Legacy of the Ancients,” and the “Living Weapons Pack”) and a slew of updates, upgrades, fixes, and new content suggested by our community. Mutating Alien Menace – Face down an ever-changing alien threat that adapts to your tactics and offers no respite even as your team becomes more powerful and technologically advanced.

– Face down an ever-changing alien threat that adapts to your tactics and offers no respite even as your team becomes more powerful and technologically advanced. Uncover the Secrets of the Pandoravirus – Engage with a complex narrative, complete with multiple endings that the player can only uncover via several playthroughs. Explore, research, and discover a secret history, as you learn about the origins of the mutants, the Pandoravirus, and Phoenix Point itself.

– Engage with a complex narrative, complete with multiple endings that the player can only uncover via several playthroughs. Explore, research, and discover a secret history, as you learn about the origins of the mutants, the Pandoravirus, and Phoenix Point itself. Manage Diplomatic Relations – The Phoenix Project is not the only organization trying to reclaim the Earth. The militaristic New Jericho, the mystical Disciples of Anu, and the technophiles of Synedrion all offer unique rewards for co-operation and threats for opposition. It is up to you to decide how, or even if, to deal with them.

– The Phoenix Project is not the only organization trying to reclaim the Earth. The militaristic New Jericho, the mystical Disciples of Anu, and the technophiles of Synedrion all offer unique rewards for co-operation and threats for opposition. It is up to you to decide how, or even if, to deal with them. Take Aim on the Battlefield – In addition to equipping and commanding units, Phoenix Point lets you take direct control of your soldier’s shots in combat, with a unique free-aiming system. Target enemy weakspots, weapons, or valuables, or just go for center mass.

– In addition to equipping and commanding units, Phoenix Point lets you take direct control of your soldier’s shots in combat, with a unique free-aiming system. Target enemy weakspots, weapons, or valuables, or just go for center mass. Next-Gen Tech with Classic Pedigree – Phoenix Point was designed by Julian Gollop, the creator of the X-COM series in the 1990s. Integrating the core ethos of X-COM while updating the visuals, technology, and systems to modern standards has made Phoenix Point best-in-class.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles