Report: Lost Judgment Might be Last in Series Due to Actor Image Rights

Lost Judgment may be the final entry in the Judgment series due to an issue with Sega and actor Takuya Kimura’s talent agency, according to sources who spoke with Japanese news site Nikkan Taishu.

Kimura's talent agency Johnny & Associates has blocked Judgment from getting a release on PC because they don't want Kimura to appear on a game for PC.

It is not made clear as to why this is the case, but the site says (via VideoGamesChronicle) the Johnny & Associates talent agency "has strict control over the [likeness] rights of its talent, and the use of their image online is still limited to a few."

Sega has been trying to release Judgment and Lost Judgment on PC via Steam, but the talent agency has been blocking this from happening.

"The game makers have decided that if they can’t distribute the game on Steam, it would be very difficult from a business standpoint, and the series will end with the second game, Lost Judgment," reads the report.

Every game in the mainline Yakuza series has been released on PC via Steam.

Lost Judgment will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide on September 24.

