Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Tops the the UK Charts, PS5 Stock Improves - Sales

/ 377 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has shot up to first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending July 10, 2021. Sales for the game increased 187 percent percent week-on-week.

This is the third week the game has topped the UK charts. The jump in sales was due to increased PS5 stock and it being in a number of PS5 console bundles at UK retailers.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has debuted in third place on the UK charts. Its sales were double that of the original Monster Hunter Stories. However, sales weren't even close to Monster Hunter Rise, which debuted earlier this year.

Mario Golf: Super Rush after debuting in first last week has dropped to fourth place as sales fell 42 percent.

Oddworld: Soulstorm debuted in 10th place. 52 percent of its sales were on the PlayStation 4 and 48 percent were on the PlayStation 5.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart FIFA 21 Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - NEW Mario Golf: Super Rush Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Assassin's Creed Valhalla Grand Theft Auto V Oddworld: Soulstorm - NEW

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles