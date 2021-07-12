Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Races Up to Take First on the French Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has raced up the charts to take first place on the French charts in week 26, 2021, according to SELL.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) jumps up from fifth to second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) re-entered the top five in third place. Mario Golf: Super Rush (NS) after debuting in first last week dropped to fourth place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Scarlet Nexus Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Scarlet Nexus Resident Evil Village

PS4 FIFA 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox One FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn Mario Kart 7 Animal Crossing: New Leaf PC The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19 Devil May Cry 5

