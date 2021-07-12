FIFA 21 Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 21 (PS4) is in first place for another week on the Italian charts for Week 25, 2021, which ended July 4, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up one spot to second place, while Just Dance 2021 (NS) drops from second to third place. The Crew 2 (PS4) has re-entered the top 10 in fourth place. Minecraft (NS) once again rounds out the top five.

There are five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and five PlayStation 4 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 26, 2021:

FIFA 21 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Just Dance 2021 (NS) The Crew 2 (PS4) Minecraft (NS) NBA 2K21 (PS4) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS)* Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Mario Golf: Super Rush (NS)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

