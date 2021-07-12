The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Opening Changed for a Smoother Experience - News

Nintendo announced it has changed the opening hours of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD to make for a smoother play experience. This gets the players to the surface world sooner.

"Some changes have been made to the opening hours of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD to make for a smoother play experience, and to get you on your grand adventure to the surface world sooner!" reads a tweet from Nintendo of America.

The tweet from Nintendo also shows a clip of how mandatory advice from Horwell has been adjusted.

Some changes have been made to the opening hours of The Legend of #Zelda: #SkywardSwordHD to make for a smoother play experience, and to get you on your grand adventure to the surface world sooner! Here’s one example where mandatory advice from Horwell has been adjusted. pic.twitter.com/KofowPZwn4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 11, 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will feature an autosave system that automatically saves your progress at "regular intervals." When you save at a Bird Statue, you can choose from one of three save slots.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 16 for $59.99.

