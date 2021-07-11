Nintendo President: We Believe Diversity is Very Important - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 825 Views
Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa during Nintendo's 81st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders was asked about how some media outlets have reported Nintendo games don't fully take gender into account. Furukawa did say that diversity is important to Nintendo, including gender diversity.
"We believe that diversity, including gender diversity, is very important," said Furukawa.
"As a company providing entertainment, our goal is to put smiles on the faces of everyone connected to Nintendo, and we undertake our development with that goal in mind."
"Specifically regarding the features of each game, we must make decisions by taking into consideration a wide variety of factors, and we may not always be able to meet every request. However, we take this as valuable feedback."
Thanks, NintendoEverything.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I think the roster of Mario Kart or Smash Bros. is diverse enough. You can choose everything you need.
Diversity is good, forced Diversity isnt
Heres about plumbers:
https://www.zippia.com/plumber-jobs/demographics/
Heres about equal pay:
https://www.classlawgroup.com/employment/equal-pay-act-gender-equality/
Now lets see that women are payed less link.
Of the big 3, Nintendo easily has the most games that appeal to female gamers. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best selling games of all time, and it appeals to females at least as much to males. Iwata said that the player base of AC: New Leaf on the 3DS was 56% female. Ring Fit Adventure probably has similar demographics. Other games like Mario Kart and Mario Party are essentially what I would call gender neutral in that they appeal to both genders and there are plenty of female avatars to choose in these games. I would say that out of the big 3 Nintendo takes the possible female market of gamers the most seriously, and they are probably looking for other ways to bring more females to their system.
So what about hiring more women for japanese studios?
They're probably not interested in making games. Gaming has been a traditionally male dominated hobby after all. How many people play games but aren't interested in making them?
It's 2021, there are numerous studies proving the current percentage of female gamers are closer to 45% now. Moving forward, look at this: https://nintendoeverything.com/nintendo-has-over-6500-employees-breakdown-by-region-and-gender-split/
I mean, it's not necessary to be a 50-50 split, but in Europe the number is 38%, in Australia it's 48%, even in America is 36%. In Asia it's not even 20%, and this not include only developers but other functions as well. It's a very high gender imbalance and Nintendo it's not the only japonese company purposefully avoid hiring women, according to global gender gap 2021 study Japan is the 117th country in "Economic Participation and Opportunity": http://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_GGGR_2021.pdf
Indeed, they are ranking behind every East Asia and the Pacific country, except two: New Guinea e Vanuatu. Doesn't look much a market-segment thing (gaming) rather a cultural and social thing.
Not providing work is one of the most cruel forms of social exclusion, and will lead to women having smaller average wages and being more dependent of their parents and husbands.
It's nice to say "we believe in diversity", but if their numbers shows such an astonishing gender gap it's hard to believe they really live by what they preach. I work in tech, so I'm an activist for more women in every tech workplace, being Nintendo or any company
Any data on the % split of job applicants?
Unfortunately I don't
It may be difficult for Nintendo to hire more women when not very many apply for jobs at Nintendo.
They're doing better. Animal Crossing's Creative Director is https://nintendo.fandom.com/wiki/Aya_Kyogoku