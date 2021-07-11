Nintendo President: We Believe Diversity is Very Important - News

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa during Nintendo's 81st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders was asked about how some media outlets have reported Nintendo games don't fully take gender into account. Furukawa did say that diversity is important to Nintendo, including gender diversity.

"We believe that diversity, including gender diversity, is very important," said Furukawa.

"As a company providing entertainment, our goal is to put smiles on the faces of everyone connected to Nintendo, and we undertake our development with that goal in mind."

"Specifically regarding the features of each game, we must make decisions by taking into consideration a wide variety of factors, and we may not always be able to meet every request. However, we take this as valuable feedback."

