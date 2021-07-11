FIFA 22 Launches October 1 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia - News

Electronic Arts announced FIFA 22 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Origin, and Google Stadia on October 1. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch.

"FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage with the sport they love in an unprecedented way," said EA SPORTS FIFA GM Nick Wlodyka.

"Each player experiences FIFA in their own way but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we’re excited to offer deep innovation there. HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game."

Paris Saint-Germain striker and global football icon Kylian Mbappé added, "Being on back-to-back FIFA covers is amazing. I have a very special relationship with the game and look forward to enjoying FIFA 22 alongside all of you."

View the official reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Powered by HyperMotion, FIFA 22 combines Advanced 11-versu-11 Match Capture and proprietary machine learning technology to deliver the most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience for next-gen consoles and Stadia, unlocking the raw emotion, passion and physicality of the world’s game.

HyperMotion technology enabled the integration of the first-ever motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity. Additionally, Electronic Arts’ proprietary machine learning algorithm learns from more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, then writes new animations in real time to create organic football movement across a variety of interactions on the pitch. Whether it’s a shot, pass or cross, HyperMotion transforms how players move on and off the ball.

The new game also offers deep and innovative features across other parts of gameplay and our most popular modes including Career Mode, VOLTA FOOTBALL, Pro Clubs and FIFA Ultimate Team. Fans can expect more consistency and distinct personalities between the posts with a complete goalkeeper system rebuild, an all-new Create a Club experience in Career Mode, reimagined gameplay in VOLTA FOOTBALL, and the introduction of FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes, completely new items that represent the stories and glory of cult players and fan favorites. More news on FIFA 22 innovation will follow throughout the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain striker and global football icon Kylian Mbappe graces the cover for the second year in a row, making him one of few to earn back-to-back cover star status, alongside others like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

With 17,000-plus players across 700-plus teams in more than 90 stadiums and over 30 leagues, FIFA 22 is the only place you can play in iconic competitions such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, brand new UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores, and CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

