Warner Bros. Says It is Not Selling Off NetherRealm and TT Games - News

/ 469 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Windows Central's Jez Cordon speaking in a recent Xbox Two podcast said he read documents that WarnerMedia was considering selling off Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm and the developer of the LEGO games TT Games.

The Warner Bros. Entertainment Senior Vice President of worldwide Communications and PR Remi Sklar in a statement to TheGamer said NetherRealm Studios and TT Games will remain part of Warner Bros. Games.

"I can confirm NetherRealm Studios and TT Games will continue to remain a part of Warner Bros. Games, and all are included in the Warner Media Discovery merger," said Sklar.

WarnerMedia is merging with Discovery in a $43 billion merger to form Warner Bros. Discovery.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles