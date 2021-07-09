Rumor: Warner Bros. Considering Selling NetherRealm and TT Games - News

posted 4 hours ago

WarnerMedia and all of its gaming studios - Avalanche, Rocksteady, NetherRealm, TT Games, and more - are set to become part of a new company with Discovery. However, Windows Central's Jez Cordon speaking in the Xbox Two podcast claims WarnerMedia might have other plans for two of those studios.

WarnerMedia was considering selling off Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm and the developer of the LEGO games TT Games, according to Cordon who read documents. He did say the documents did not have a date on them. It is possible they are no longer interested in selling the studios, while they were months or years ago.

Cordon did speculate the reason WarnerMedia would want to sell NetherRealm and TT Games is they no longer fit into WarnerMedia's plans. The Mortal Kombat film underperforming might have made the IP less attractive, while TT Games has been developing LEGO games. LEGO is an IP that WarnerMedia does not own.

WarnerMedia is merging with Discovery in a $43 billion merger to form Warner Bros. Discovery, which could complicate things. It could be a priority of WarnerMedia to sell off NetherRealm and TT Games before the merger is completed.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

