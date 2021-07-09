Rumor: Warner Bros. Considering Selling NetherRealm and TT Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 468 Views
WarnerMedia and all of its gaming studios - Avalanche, Rocksteady, NetherRealm, TT Games, and more - are set to become part of a new company with Discovery. However, Windows Central's Jez Cordon speaking in the Xbox Two podcast claims WarnerMedia might have other plans for two of those studios.
WarnerMedia was considering selling off Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm and the developer of the LEGO games TT Games, according to Cordon who read documents. He did say the documents did not have a date on them. It is possible they are no longer interested in selling the studios, while they were months or years ago.
Cordon did speculate the reason WarnerMedia would want to sell NetherRealm and TT Games is they no longer fit into WarnerMedia's plans. The Mortal Kombat film underperforming might have made the IP less attractive, while TT Games has been developing LEGO games. LEGO is an IP that WarnerMedia does not own.
WarnerMedia is merging with Discovery in a $43 billion merger to form Warner Bros. Discovery, which could complicate things. It could be a priority of WarnerMedia to sell off NetherRealm and TT Games before the merger is completed.
As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It makes sense that they would sell them. Discovery is buying WB so that they can use shows and movies based on WB's licenses to drive subscriptions for their new streaming service. DC, Lord of the Rings, and Harry Potter are all popular, and games from those IP's by Rocksteady, WB Montreal, Avalanche, and Monolith can be used as tie-ins to drive more people to watch shows and movies from those IP's. However, the main focus of NetherRealm and TT are franchises that aren't core franchises for WB, Mortal Kombat (the recent movie underperformed at the box office) and LEGO (which is owned by the LEGO group, meaning that Discovery would have to pay to license it).
So yeah, makes perfect sense to sell those two since they don't slot into Discovery's streaming ambitions, and I could definitely see Microsoft putting in a large bid for them, as fighting games and family games are two areas where Xbox's first party is currently weak, acquiring NetherRealm and TT would solve that problem for them.
It also wouldn't surprise me if Sony put in a serious bid. They've been investing significantly in the fighting game space recently and may want the opportunity to add one of the most popular ones to their first party lineup.
Yeah, I could see both MS and Sony going for NetherRealm with bids. Sony has been investing heavily in fighting games (acquiring Evo, exclusivity and day one PS+ on the Virtua Fighter V remaster, rumored hatting of SF6, rumored acquisition of Arc System Works), and Microsoft wants to do another Killer Instinct but has been having trouble finding a studio to do it, as Iron Galaxy is no longer interested. NetherRealm head Ed Boon has teased that he would be interested in making a new KI on twitter, which was possibly a tease of something happening behind the scenes there.
MS buying NetherRealm to make a game in a rival series to their own seems kind of silly. Now, if Microsoft wanted a team that could expand on Killer Instinct to include every IP they own (including Mortal Kombat characters, if they buy the studio) and give it a huge AAA focus like Smash Ultimate gets, that would be worthy of acquiring a new studio to handle.
NetherRealm has 2 teams, the Mortal Kombat team and the Injustice team. If Discovery sells NetherRealm, they will no longer have access to the DC IP, and therefore the Injustice team won't be able to make Injustice games anymore. So yeah, I could see MS acquiring NetherRealm to release Mortal Kombat and Killer Instinct games back to back, especially since NetherRealm's head, Ed Boon, recently teased on twitter that he would be interested in working on Killer Instinct.
Personally I'd rather see a third party publisher buy them if it comes to it, that way everyone can play their games lol
Personally I'm more interested in TT Games. The games are great and i found they were a perfect not only to play with my kids when they were younger but also fun enough for adults to play too. I'd prefer Sony to look at that them but im afraid MSFT probably will....not because they want to, but because they have the money and can.
I don't really care who buys TT games, but I would rather someone other than the big 3 buy NetherRealm games if they need to be sold.