Bloober Team Has 2 Games in Development, Both Bigger in Scope Than The Medium - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Konami and The Medium developer Bloober Team recently announced the two have signed a strategic cooperation to jointly develop select games and exchange know-how. Following that were reports that the developer was working on three unannounced projects.

Bloober Team CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski has told IGN the developer currently has two games in development. One of them is in production, while the other is in pre-production.

"At Bloober Team we have two active internal projects, one in the production phase and one in the pre-production phase," said Gawlikowski. "Both are going to be bigger in scope than The Medium, however, neither of them is based on themes or premises that have been circulating online in the last days."

"We have also applied for two other projects, codenamed respectively Dum Spiro and Black," Gawlikowski added. "After numerous iterations of Dum Spiro, we’ve concluded we can’t at the moment deliver it in a form that is appropriately sensitive to the topic and commercially viable at the same time. In short, Dum Spiro is no longer in active development at the moment.

"Similarly, the initial idea for Black has also been shelved, and while we’re still developing a game under this codename, it’s now a much different project than what you could read on the web in the past few days."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles