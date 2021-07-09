Aksys Games to Host All Aksys Showcase on August 6 - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Aksys Games announced it will host a games showcase - All Aksys - on August 6 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on Twitch.

Here is a list of some of the game that will be featured during the All Aksys showcase:

Blazing Strike (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Inspired by classic arcade fighting game series from industry greats such as Capcom and SNK, the upcoming 2D fighting game from developer RareBreed Makes Games is Blazing Strike evokes the excitement and nostalgia of 2D pixel art genre pioneers while incorporating a unique games system with modern mechanics.

(PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Inspired by classic arcade fighting game series from industry greats such as Capcom and SNK, the upcoming 2D fighting game from developer RareBreed Makes Games is Blazing Strike evokes the excitement and nostalgia of 2D pixel art genre pioneers while incorporating a unique games system with modern mechanics. Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani (Switch) – Ever since she could remember, Shino Akitsu has had the ability to see what others could not: spirits, apparitions, and indescribable creatures. As an adult, this talent leads her to join a secret government agency: The Occult Action Department. Her assignment is with the Sixth Special Preventions Office, and her job is to monitor the powerful beings who travel between her world and the worlds beyond. From her office in Sakuratani, a town in a different dimension, Agent Shino meets several otherworldly individuals with vastly different personalities and abilities: a nine-tailed fox spirit, a mischievous oni, and more. Part gatekeeper, part travel guide, she does her best to get to know these entities and keep them from getting into inter-dimensional trouble.

(Switch) – Ever since she could remember, Shino Akitsu has had the ability to see what others could not: spirits, apparitions, and indescribable creatures. As an adult, this talent leads her to join a secret government agency: The Occult Action Department. Her assignment is with the Sixth Special Preventions Office, and her job is to monitor the powerful beings who travel between her world and the worlds beyond. From her office in Sakuratani, a town in a different dimension, Agent Shino meets several otherworldly individuals with vastly different personalities and abilities: a nine-tailed fox spirit, a mischievous oni, and more. Part gatekeeper, part travel guide, she does her best to get to know these entities and keep them from getting into inter-dimensional trouble. Olympia Soiree (Switch) – With her entire clan wiped out years ago, Olympia has been isolated for most of her life. Now she lives as the only person on Tenguu Island who can perform the ritual that restores light to a world shrouded in darkness. The heads of each Primary district—Red, Blue, and Yellow—lead a society governed by the island’s rigid class structure. As Olympia travels between the districts, she discovers their wonders and their weaknesses, as well as an entire underground community of shunned individuals whom she becomes determined to help. If she can find the person destined to be her soulmate, she will finally be able to open her heart and reveal her true name, continue her bloodline, and save the world before it is destroyed.

(Switch) – With her entire clan wiped out years ago, Olympia has been isolated for most of her life. Now she lives as the only person on Tenguu Island who can perform the ritual that restores light to a world shrouded in darkness. The heads of each Primary district—Red, Blue, and Yellow—lead a society governed by the island’s rigid class structure. As Olympia travels between the districts, she discovers their wonders and their weaknesses, as well as an entire underground community of shunned individuals whom she becomes determined to help. If she can find the person destined to be her soulmate, she will finally be able to open her heart and reveal her true name, continue her bloodline, and save the world before it is destroyed. Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital (Switch) – Become the very best veterinarian ever! These adorable pets aren’t feeling well, so let’s give them the care they need! Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital is a simulation game in which you can have a dream job taking care of cute, fluffy friends.

(Switch) – Become the very best veterinarian ever! These adorable pets aren’t feeling well, so let’s give them the care they need! Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital is a simulation game in which you can have a dream job taking care of cute, fluffy friends. RICO London (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – The door-kicking, gang-busting crime fighters are back and this time they’re in 1999 London. RICO London is a first-person shooter about making an impactful entrance, blasting the bad guys, and taking care of business.

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – The door-kicking, gang-busting crime fighters are back and this time they’re in 1999 London. RICO London is a first-person shooter about making an impactful entrance, blasting the bad guys, and taking care of business. Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Tokyo, 1979. When a massive, mysterious structure suddenly rises from the ground, the government sends a team to investigate. You have been selected to join an elite group of underground explorers employed by Cassandra Company. Unfortunately, you are not the only one searching these caverns. Terrifying monsters lurk in the shadows. Dangerous criminals hunt for resources. Large numbers of people are missing. The test of your survival skills begins now…

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Tokyo, 1979. When a massive, mysterious structure suddenly rises from the ground, the government sends a team to investigate. You have been selected to join an elite group of underground explorers employed by Cassandra Company. Unfortunately, you are not the only one searching these caverns. Terrifying monsters lurk in the shadows. Dangerous criminals hunt for resources. Large numbers of people are missing. The test of your survival skills begins now… Variable Barricade (Switch) – A member of a prestigious family and heiress to a fortune, Hibari learns that her eccentric grandfather is determined to find her a husband. He arranges to house her in a luxurious villa along with four handsome, hand-picked bachelors and her private butler. As her suitors try to win her hand by any means necessary, Hibari endures endless everyday trials and temptations. Has her grandfather chosen poorly, or is there more to these fellows than meets the eye? Through all of this, Hibari has two important goals: frighten off each of these marriage candidates, and absolutely refuse to fall in love.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles