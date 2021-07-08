Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Has the Same Joy-Cons Base Model, Nintendo Confirms - News

/ 210 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo this week announced a new Nintendo Switch model - The Nintendo Switch (OLED model). It will launch on October 8 for $349.99 and be available in White and Neon Red / Neon Blue color variations.

A Nintendo representative has told GameSpot the Joy-Cons in the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) are the same ones found in the base model.

"The Joy-Con controller configuration and functionality did not change with Nintendo Switch system (OLED model)," the Nintendo representative said. "The configuration and functionality is the same as that of the Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch system."

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) does not have any major internal improvements as it has the same CPU and the same amount of RAM.

The new model includes a 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. The battery life will be up to nine hours, which is the same as the current Switch model. It does have an updated dock that can also be purchased separately.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles