Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 155 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts after dropping to sixth place the previous week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 26th week of 2021.

Mario Golf: Super Rush after debuting in first has dropped to second place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops from second to third place, while FIFA 21 remains in fourth place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury fell two spots to fifth and Resident Evil Village re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is the one new title in the top 10. It debuted in ninth place.

There are a total of four Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, four multiplatform games, and two PlayStation 5 games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 26, 2021: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Mario Golf: Super Rush Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Resident Evil Village Minecraft Returnal Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance - NEW FIFA 21 - Legacy Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles