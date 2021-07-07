Realms Deep 2021 to Feature Over 100 Titles, Set for August 13 to 15 - News

3D Realms announced Realms Deep 2021 will run from August 13 to 15. You will be able to watch it on Twitch, while a live show will air on August 14 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

Realms Deep 2021 is a digital event hosted by 3D Realms and other publishers and developers. It will feature world premieres, special guests, The Vault, and more. There will be "all the latest old-school shooters, newer shooters, and everything in-between" and some non-shooters.

1C Entertainment, Devolver Digital, Hyperstrange, New Blood Interactive, Running with Scissors, Slipgate Ironworks, and more will be showcasing games at Realms Deep 2021.

"We had an amazing time at last year’s Realms Deep sharing not only what we’ve been working on all year, but our friends’ projects too," said 3D Realms co-owner Frederik Schreiber. "We hope to see Realms Deep grow each year, and we hope shooter fans swing by and hang out!"

